In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Anirudh Accuses Arundhati of Infidelity. Will She Finally Leave Him?

Arundhati’s character in the hit Marathi show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has adopted a new course and the audience is loving the ongoing track. Their favourite character is trying to stand for her rights. Arundhati’s recent makeover has also made Anirudh and her mother-in-law suspicious. The recently released promo shows Anirudh accusing Arundhati of infidelity.

In this promo, Anirudh accuses Arundhati of spending a night with Ashutosh for work. Arundhati does not take such a gross humiliation lightly. She asks Anirudh of staying within his limits. When Anirudh’s mother also repeats the concerns of his son, Arundhati answers her boldly. She tells her mother in law that today she has doubted her character in front of children. Arundhati then decides to leave the house. The audience is curious about what’s going to happen in Arundhati’s life next.

In the ongoing track, Arundhati underwent a lot of hardships after separating from her husband Anirudh. She has found love again with her college senior Ashutosh. Meanwhile, Ashutosh has realised her feelings for Arundhati. He is Arundhati’s friend and business partner. Ashutosh is also seen offering her a song in his album. The first glimpse of this song was admired by the audience.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte started in 2019. Arundhati’s character from this serial became immensely popular due to sheer will and determination to live life on her terms. The serial encourages women to quit bad marriages.

Madhurani Prabhulkar, who plays the character of Arundhati, had been ill for some time. Many were under the impression that she had left the serial. She resumed shooting after the recovery.

