In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Ashutosh to Confess His Feelings For Arundhati Soon

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, the hit Marathi show, was in the news recently for a major twist after Arundhati decided to leave the house. She was forced to take such a decision after being accused of infidelity by her husband Anirudh.

Amid all this, reports suggest that Ashutosh will soon confess his love for Arundhati. Anirudh had accused Arundhati of cheating on him with Ashutosh. And now that Ashutosh will tell Arundhati about his feelings, the fans are excited. How Anirudh and the entire Deshmukh family will react to it is something the viewers can’t wait to watch.

Arundhati has embarked on a different course of life after her divorce from Anirudh. She now makes decisions for herself. Anirudh is not happy with the fact that his wife wants to carve her separate identity. He constantly keeps on creating hurdles in her path.

Meanwhile, Arundhati has overcome these obstacles courageously. She is being applauded everywhere after her song was launched. After she left the house, her emotional bond with Ashutosh deepened. Ashutosh also developed feelings for Arundhati but was afraid to express it. He had developed a very strong friendship with Arundhati. He was the one who offered Arundhati a song in his album and helped her carve a separate identity. What Ashutosh loves about Arundhati is her simple way of living and devotion to work.

Apart from Anirudh, Arundhati was accused of infidelity even by her mother-in-law. Arundhati was extremely sad that the family she made endless sacrifices for was doubting her character. Saddened by this behaviour, Arundhati decided to leave the house.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has been remade in Hindi as Anupamaa by Rajan Shahi. Actor Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character.

