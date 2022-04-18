In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Police Arrest Sanjana After Arundhati's FIR

The tiffs between Arundhati and Sanjana come as no surprise to Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fans. While Arundhati has embarked on a new journey in her life, Sanjana’s sole motive is to create hurdles in her life. Arundhati, who has remained a passive listener all her life decided now to give Sanjana a taste of her own medicine.

After Arundhati left the house, Sanjana got unrestricted entry into Deshmukh’s house as nobody could stop her. Taking the advantage of the situation, she usurped the entire property of the Deshmukh family.

Arundhati, upon realising how Sanjana betrayed the entire Deshmukh family, lodged an FIR against her. The recent promo shows the moment when Sanjana was to be arrested and taken away, she started pleading before Anriduh, who refused to entertain her pleas and said that he was ashamed of the fact that she was his wife.

Advertisement

Sanjana, leaving no stone unturned, then pleads before Kanchan, Anirudh’s mother. Kanchan also turned bitter towards her saying that she trusted her so much only to be backstabbed by Sanjana.

Still, not accepting her defeat, Sanjana turns to Arundhati requesting mercy.

This act of Sanjana’s has made one thing clear the Deshmukh family will think twice before ever considering her their daughter in law. Besides usurping property, Sanjana even conspired to cause friction among the members of the Deshmukh family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.