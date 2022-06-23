In Actress-Politician Ramya's To-Do List For PM Modi, A Must-Watch Trailer of This Film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was recently on a two-day visit to Karnataka, on June 20 and 21. The visit was part of the state BJP’s ‘big Bengaluru push’ given the upcoming civic polls. The visit saw him inaugurating a series of developmental and public utility projects in Bengaluru, following which he left for Mysore to participate in the iconic International Yoga Day event at Mysuru Palace.

He also visited the Sri Suttur Math in Mysore. While he was given a grand welcome from the state, Sandalwood actress turned politician Ramya welcomed PM Modi to the state in a unique style. She presented a to-do list for the Prime Minister during his stay in Mysuru, which, among other things, also included a suggestion to watch the trailer of a film.

Advertisement

Ramya tweeted that the first thing to do on the list was to inaugurate roads as they were badly needed in the state. She added a thank you note for Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Highways and Highways, for this. The next thing to do on the list was to eat the state-famous Mylar Butter Dosa.

In a separate tweet, later on, she added the last suggestion, which is to check out the orchestra culture in the city or check out the trailer of the upcoming film Orchestra Mysuru. She added the YouTube link of the trailer to her tweet. She asked others to add anything else that came to their mind in the comments section.

Ramya, whose real name is Divya Spandana, and is known for films like Amrithadhare, Tananam Tananam and Katari Veera Surasundarangi, became the Indian National Congress Member of Parliament from Mandya constituency in Karnataka by winning the by-election in 2013. In the 2014 Indian general election, she again contested from Mandya but was defeated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.