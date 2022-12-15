In Appi Amchi Collector, Arjun to Express his Love for Aparna While Paragliding

Ever since Appi Amchi Collector premiered on Zee Marathi, the show has been admired by the audience. Unlike other shows that focus on marriage and its problems, Appi Amchi Collector underlines women’s empowerment. It narrates the story of a girl, Aparna, who despite her background, desires to be an IAS officer. She completes the dream of her father, who wants her daughter to live a dignified life.

An Indian show without a love angle is like tea without sugar. Hence, a love angle was necessary. But the catch is that Aparna loves a man named Arjun, who is a corrupt police officer. Both of them have different ethics and morality. But now it seems producers Shweta Shinde and Sanjay Khambe have thought about completing this love story.

The forthcoming episode of Appi Amchi Collector will be interesting as Arjun will propose to Aparna. But can you guess how? Let us share, Arjun will take Aparna on a date and both will do paragliding. Amid the ride, Arjun will express his love for Aparna.

Aparna’s eyes are like windows to her soul and feelings. Will Aparna say yes to Arjun? We know there are various questions in your mind but they will be answered only in the upcoming episode of Appi Amchi Collector.

The cast of Appi Amchi Collector includes Shivani Naik, Rohit Parshuram, Pradeep Kothmire, Aarti Shinde, and Rishab Kondavar among others.

