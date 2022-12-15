Home » News » Movies » In Appi Amchi Collector, Arjun to Express his Love for Aparna While Paragliding

In Appi Amchi Collector, Arjun to Express his Love for Aparna While Paragliding

In the middle of the ride, Arjun will express his love for Aparna.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 18:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Unlike other shows that focus on marriage and its problems, Appi Amchi Collector underlines women's empowerment.
Unlike other shows that focus on marriage and its problems, Appi Amchi Collector underlines women's empowerment.

Ever since Appi Amchi Collector premiered on Zee Marathi, the show has been admired by the audience. Unlike other shows that focus on marriage and its problems, Appi Amchi Collector underlines women’s empowerment. It narrates the story of a girl, Aparna, who despite her background, desires to be an IAS officer. She completes the dream of her father, who wants her daughter to live a dignified life.

An Indian show without a love angle is like tea without sugar. Hence, a love angle was necessary. But the catch is that Aparna loves a man named Arjun, who is a corrupt police officer. Both of them have different ethics and morality. But now it seems producers Shweta Shinde and Sanjay Khambe have thought about completing this love story.

The forthcoming episode of Appi Amchi Collector will be interesting as Arjun will propose to Aparna. But can you guess how? Let us share, Arjun will take Aparna on a date and both will do paragliding. Amid the ride, Arjun will express his love for Aparna.

Advertisement

Aparna’s eyes are like windows to her soul and feelings. Will Aparna say yes to Arjun? We know there are various questions in your mind but they will be answered only in the upcoming episode of Appi Amchi Collector.

RELATED NEWS

The cast of Appi Amchi Collector includes Shivani Naik, Rohit Parshuram, Pradeep Kothmire, Aarti Shinde, and Rishab Kondavar among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 15, 2022, 18:08 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 18:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About