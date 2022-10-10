In Ask Me Anything on Insta, Veena Jagtap's Clear Answer To Break-up With Shiv Thakare

The controversial yet popular TV show Bigg Boss is currently the talk of the town. Both the Marathi and Hindi seasons are rolling successfully. The fourth season of Marathi Bigg Boss is currently grabbing everyone’s attention. It looks like this season will also be a huge hit like the previous three seasons.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare has now entered Bigg Boss season 16. In this latest season, also Shiv is succeeding in winning the hearts of the audience.

After winning Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, Shiv came into the limelight because of his affair with actress Veena Jagtap. Now let us share with you what happened to these love birds next.

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 got popular due to the love story of Shiv and Veena. The sizzling chemistry between the two made the show a super hit. Veena also got Shiv’s name tattooed on her arm during a task. She was overjoyed when Shiv won the title of Bigg Boss.

Even after that, the two were seen expressing their love for each other on social media. But after a few months, the talks of a break up between the two started. What exactly happened between the two?

A few months after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, talks about Shiv and Veena’s breakup started on social media. Both were spotted together in Goa celebrating Shiv’s birthday. Both were also seen frequently visiting each other’s houses but suddenly both deleted each other’s photos from social media, leading to all kinds of speculations. Not only this, Veena shared a video in which she removed the tattoo of Shiv’s name from her arm.

The duo, though, has never disclosed their breakup. Recently, Veena got fired up due to a user’s question. During an Ask Me Anything segment on Instagram, a fan asked what was going on between Shiv Dada and her.

She said, “First and last I am not answerable to anybody regarding my personal life. Have some morals and give people space to breathe. Do I ever come and ask ki aapka kya chaal raha hai ya kya nahi chal raha coz I always mind my own business."

Veena’s answer revealed they both are not together anymore they have broken up.

On the work front, Shiv is currently a contestant in the Hindi Bigg Boss Season 16, while Veena is seen doing side roles in serials and both have not been together since the breakup.

