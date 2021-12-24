In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sequel, These Actors to Play Male Leads

Over two decades after Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the theatres, the work on the film’s sequel is currently underway. However, the hit jodi of Amitabh and Govinda will be missing from the film, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The 1998 film was directed by David Dhawan, but the sequel will see a new jodi in the lead.

The film will be produced under the banner of Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will play male leads. Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Sharat Saxena played supporting roles in the 1998 film. As per reports work on the sequel has begun and the film, like its prequel, will be a masala entertainer.

The work is underway on the script of the film, and the shooting is expected to start next week. Interestingly, there’s no word on the leading ladies for the film, which may premiere in 2023.

Advertisement

The audience loved Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, which was released in 1998. Not to forget, the two actors played a double role in the romantic comedy.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in some back to back next year. The actor has a long list of films, including Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Ram Setu, and Gorkha. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Ganpath.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.