In Before-after Picture, Rajkummar Rao’s Amazing Transformation for Badhaai Do

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Saturday posted a collage on Instagram that showed the physical transformation he underwent for his Badhaai Do character. In the before and after collage, the actor visibly underwent a massive physical transformation. The first picture from the collage shows how Rajkummar looked on day 1 of his training session, while in the second post Rao can be seen flexing his lean physique.

Sharing the post on Instagram Rajkummar captioned, “The best feeling in the world is, when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you guys. #ShardulThakur #BadhaaiDo."

Rajkummar’s post has received a whopping 4,00,000 likes and 1000 comments from his fans, along with some hilarious insights from co-star Bhumi Pednekar. Praising the actor’s striking transformation, Bhumi wrote, “Wow Can’t ever forget you eating skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein, broccoli. Mera khaana nahi digest hota tha seeing your food. You’re incredible."

Rajkummar Rao is known for playing characters with true feeling and detail, delivering the story in a way that feels real to the viewer and his transformation is proof of how dedicated the actor is to his craft.

Meanwhile, Badhaai Do was released in theatres on February 11. The film was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is backed by Junglee Pictures. The film serves as a sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar as a gay couple who gets married to each other to keep their conservative family members happy.

According to reports, the film has made 1.20-1.40 crores on its first day. Along with this, the film has done a business of only Rs 4.37 crore in two days.

