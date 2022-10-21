In Bhagyalakshmi, Bhagya Spots Husband Tandav With Another Woman; Watch Promo

Bhagyalakshmi, the new serial of Colors Kannada, has received massive appreciation for its concept. So far, the show has completed 10 episodes and has impressed the audience. Now the 11th episode of the show will be even more interesting as Bhagya will find her husband, Tandav, with another woman. At first, Bhagya thought of them as office colleagues but later saw both of them getting close. This will shatter the trust and love of Bhagya.

She will gradually understand why Tandav behaves rudely with her and says cuss words. Bhagya’s married life is on the brink of divorce. In the earlier episodes of Bhagyalakshmi, Tandav used to yell at Bhagya in front of their two children. He used to call Bhagya the wrong choice of her mother.

Despite all, like an ideal Indian woman, Bhagya manages all. But now, when the very foundation of marriage is broken, how will Bhagya’s life unfold? Will Bhagya stay in the marriage? Or will she live independently with her sister Lakshmi? This week is loaded with full-on drama and entertainment.

The show Bhagyalakshmi aired on October 10 at 7 pm. The story revolves around the lives of two sisters - Bhagya and Lakshmi. Bhagya wants to find an ideal husband like Lord Ram for her little sister Lakshmi. The lives of the two sisters are surrounded by lies, treachery, and illusions. How these sisters will become each other’s support is the plot of the Bhagyalakshmi. In case you miss any episodes, find the recorded version on Voot App.

Bhagyalakshmi stars Bigg Boss fame Shamanth Gowda, Sudarshan, Padmaja Rao, Bhumika, and Tandava Suryavanshi.

