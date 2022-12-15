In Bigg Boss Kannada’s New Task, Housemates Get Emotional

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is one of the most-watched TV shows. It has been entertaining its viewers since it premiered on September 24. The audiences are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. The makers have recently released the promo video of the upcoming task in the Bigg Boss house on the official page of Colors Kannada, which is currently going viral. In the video, it can be seen that Bigg Boss has said that the points obtained this week will be retained or carried forward. This means housemates have to play it carefully and save points. In the task, they will have to identify a song from the music which will be played.

Contestant Rupesh Rajanna and Arun Sagar are paired together in the task. Arun played the music of Kari’s I Love You song but Rajanna lost because he couldn’t guess the song. Anupama Gowda and Rakesh Adiga teamed up for the task. They correctly identified the song of Kallu Kalli and earned points for the house.

Another pair was Divya Uruduga and Amulya Gowda. They also couldn’t identify the song properly, and failed to earn points for the house. Also, the housemates were seen dancing to the Mastu Mastu Girl Bandlu song vigorously.

Later, Divya Uruduga sang the song Appa I Love You, which made everyone in the house emotional, as everyone started remembering their family.

At the end of the task, all the family members were happy, singing and remembering their home. While Rajanna and Arun Sagar shed tears remembering their father, Anupama Gowda too got emotional.

The latest season of Bigg Boss Kannada is aired on Colours Kannada, every day at 9:30 PM. Along with a 24/7 Live Stream on Voot. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India.

The housemates who got evicted from the show include Aishwarya Pise, Saiko Nawaz, Darsh Chandrappa, Mayuri, Neha Gowda and Sanya Iyer.

