In Black Floor-Length Gown, Shehnaaz Gill Looks Ravishing

Big Boss Fame Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll. The actress has been doing phenomenally well in her career and became a renowned name in the entertainment industry within a short period. The actress has recently shared on Instagram a few pictures that created a stir on the Internet.

In the photos, the actress can be seen in a beautiful black-floor-length gown that had a trail attached to it. Her minimal makeup look and graceful outfit gave the oomph factor to her look. She kept her hair side-swept which accentuates her features and makes her look like a goddess.

Shehnaaz Gill accessorised her outfit with a meticulously designed diamond set and a pair of exquisite earrings. What makes her look extraordinary is the way she carries herself during the entire event.

While sharing her photos on her Instagram page, the actress wrote, “Tried to replicate the black lady!!! What a surreal experience- FILMFARE MIDDLE EAST. THANK YOU.."

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as the actress shared the pictures on her social media, several fans started pouring their love in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Totally the inspiration I needed in my life". While another social media user commented, “Just ‘WOW’ for your natural beauty". One fan also commented, “Spreading love & Positivity everywhere (with heart emoji)One and Only (with star emoji) #Shehnaaz Gill (with queen emoji)

The actress picked this adorable black gown for her debut in the Filmfare Middle East Achievers which was held in Dubai recently. At the event, Shehnaaz Gill was also awarded the ‘Rising Star of Bollywood’ award.

Upon accepting the award, the actress said, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai". She then made a heartwarming speech that made the Sidnaaz fans emotional. The actress said, “Ek cheeze aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye aur mere pe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yahan pe pahuchi hun. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you."

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in the Salman Khan starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. She was last seen in the movie Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

