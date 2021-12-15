In Blue Bralette and Net, Urfi Javed's Latest Video Sets Temperatures Soaring

Urfi Javed, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, is famous on social media for her bold photoshoots and videos. However, the actor also, very often, becomes a target of social media trolls for her fashion sense. But have the trolls dampened her spirits? The answer is a big no, and the actor is back with another steamy video.

Needless to say, though, with her new video, Javed has come under fire again.

In her latest video on Instagram, Urfi is seen wearing a white net around her neck over a blue bralette. The song ‘ABCDEF’ by Gayle is playing in the background. Urfi is seen lip-syncing the song and pointing her middle finger at the camera. Urfi started getting trolled as soon as she shared this video. People started calling her all sorts of names.

The video is captioned, “Actually yeah everybody except your dog."

Some people have commented positively on the video, saying “On point", others, however, have mocked her. While most have commented on her clothes and skin show, others have made humorous comments. One has said that “Your dress reminds us of the nets that apple sellers put over the apples they sell." However, the video has over 61,000 likes. You can see the video here:

Urfi continues with her antics despite being trolled. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram and she seems in no mood to pay attention to trolls as she releases one daring video after another.

