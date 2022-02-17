In Credits of Her Latest Song, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Doesn't Have Dhanush in Her Name

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced on January 17 that they were separating after nearly 18 years of marriage. Both turned to their individual social media accounts to inform everyone. Fans are still optimistic that the pair will not file for a legal divorce.

According to reports, their parents were also in talks about reuniting Dhanush and Aishwarya and hoping that the couple would live together again. But the latest update regarding the pair’s separation might upset their fans.

According to the reports, Dhanush was filming for Vaathi in Hyderabad a few weeks ago, and Aishwaryaa, too, was working on a song video in the very same city. Fans anticipated they would meet and reconcile, but this did not happen. Dhanush travelled back to Chennai and began filming for his brother Selvaraghavan’s next Naane Varuven.

After her separation from Dhanush, Aishwarya’s love song Musafir’s teaser came out recently. In the teaser, her name is Aishwarya Rajinikanth in the credits. This has come as yet another shocker to the couple’s admirers.

Netizens have pointed out that her name appeared as Aishwarya R Dhanush in all of her prior works, including 3 and Vai Raja Vai. Fans are scared that this may be the beginning of the end of the couple’s relationship. However, Aishwarya continues to use her husband’s title on Instagram and Twitter.

Meanwhile, according to Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja’s recent statement, the split announcement appears to be the result of a regular family argument between a married couple.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004, and the duo has been establishing benchmarks for an ideal couple for the past 18 years. The couple has two kids, Yatra and Linga, who are both in school. Most supporters hoped that the couple would reunite for the sake of their children Yaatra and Lingaa.

