In Cuddalore, Rajinikanth-Starrer Jailer Set Flooded By Fans; What Happened Next

Superstar Rajnikanth will next be seen in the movie Jailer. The crew has started shooting the second phase in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. When it was Rajini’s time to shoot, a large crowd invaded the location to see the Padayappa star live.

Jailer is being produced under the banner of Sun Pictures and is helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar. He has previously directed movies like Beast, Doctor and Kolamavu Kokila. The Superstar has raised all expectations with the film’s announcement after his previous film Annathe did not work at the box office.

The first leg of the film was shot in Chennai and the crew also shot some scenes in Hyderabad. The second phase is being shot in Cuddalore where fans have made it a little difficult for the film to shoot without interruptions.

The shooting started in the Ajayanatham Palam area located on the Thenpennai River on the Cuddalore-Puduwai border. The Rajnikanth-starrer’s fight sequences were shot on the bridge and the supporting cast participated in the shoot along with him.

A large number of Cuddalore and Puducherry fans arrived at the shoot location, but police and bouncers intervened and stopped them from entering the area. Reports suggest that the crew will be shooting on the outskirts of the Cuddalore district for three more days.

Locals shared footage of Thalaiva in the middle of the shoot. He was also seen greeting the locals as he got into his car and drove off.

Jailer stars Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Shivaarajkumar, Vinayakan and Vasanth Ravi in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander will be giving the music and Kalanidhi Maran is the producer. The stunts are being composed by action director Siva Kumar (who goes by the name of Stun Shiva). The movie is written and directed by Nelson.

