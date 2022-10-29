In Epic Pongal Clash, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Lock Horns With Ajith’s Thunivu

For a long time, fans have been speculating about the release date and clash of Ajith’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu. Now, as per the latest reports, it is now confirmed that the makers of the Ajith Kumar-starrer film have opted for Pongal 2023 as the release date of the film.

The makers of Thunivu earlier announced the film to release on Diwali this year. However, due to a delay in the shoot, the release date was postponed.

Boney Kapoor, who is producing the film under his banner, officially announced the release date of the film. For the same, the producer shared a poster.

Both Thunivu and Varisu are in the final stage of shooting and editing.

After Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith are the leading heroes of Tamil cinema. Their fans celebrate the release days of their films as a festival. They also compete based on the collection of their films.

Until 2010, Ajith and Vijay’s films were released on the same day at regular intervals. But then both of them avoided the clash. Veeram and Jilla were released in 2014 and that was the last time the two actors locked horns at the box office.

After the official release announcement of Thunivu, fans of Vijay and Ajith are now engaged in a debate on social media. Notably, actor Vijay changed his Twitter DP within minutes of the release announcement. In the photo, Vijay is laughing, which is said to be a reply to Ajith’s film crew.

Now as both the films have been announced as a Pongal release, the release date of both is yet to be revealed. However, it is believed that Varisu will release on January 11, while Thunivu will open in theatres on 12.

