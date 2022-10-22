In Festive Royal Blue Gown, The Forever-young Shweta Tiwari Steals the Show

The Diwali festive fervour has swooped over Bollywood. Popular B-town celebs have taken their best fashion foot forward, impressing style critics with their ethnic-rich wardrobe collection. Kasautii Zindagi Ki actress Shweta Tiwari is also no exception. The actress, who has both charmed viewers with her acting prowess and her daunting skills in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, has often grabbed eyeballs for her quintessential dressing sense. This year, on the occasion of Diwali, Shweta has dished out major fashion goals again and how!

Recently, Shweta shared glimpses of her dazzling festive wear on Instagram, which has become the talk of the town already. At 42, the stylish diva seems to be embracing the tag of forever young.

Slipping into a royal blue, velvety, cut-out gown, dotted with shiny gold and stone-encrusted borders, Shweta redefined the meaning of boldness in the risque, thigh-high slit attire. Flaunting her toned legs with pride, the actress struck some elegant poses, glowing in the spotlight. She clubbed her princess-like outfit with sleek white high heels and a sparkly bangle on one hand.

For her hairdo, she side-parted her brunette tresses, keeping them open. The flawless beauty rounded off her vogue festive look with a matte pink shade of lipstick, winning hearts with her kohl-rimmed eyes, piercing her gaze into the lens.

Minutes after the photos were posted, fans went gaga over Shweta’s spellbinding looks. Unable to take their eyes off the diva, they gathered at Shweta’s comment section to heap praise on her. “Love this," gushed one user. “This is simply fire," noted a second. “Stunning," lavished another.

Shweta’s ethnic outfits are to die for, to say the least. The actress has been slaying in traditional wear like a pro, and her Gram-worthy pictures are proof. Here are some of her jaw-dropping snaps that deserve a special mention.

With her stupendous performances in television shows, Shweta has been ruling the hearts of millions. On the work front, the 42-year-old stunner has worn the producer’s cap for her latest television serial Main Hoon Aparajita. The family drama also stars actor Manav Gohil. Main Hoon Aparajita, which started airing on Zee TV on September 27 has received rave views from the audience.

