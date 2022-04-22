In First Tweet After Praising PM Narendra Modi, Ilayaraja Has a Message. Check Here

Celebrated Tamil composer Ilayaraja has, in his latest tweet posted audio, wherein he is singing a message from Rajinikanth’s Commander film. “I will not leave you; I will not sleep if you leave. I will sing for you," he sang. Again, the tweet has been getting both positive and negative responses on social media.

This comes days after he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and likened him to Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Advertisement

Following Ilayaraja’s word of appreciation for the PM, director and actor Bakiaraja also spoke in support of Prime Minister Modi. “Think of those who criticise Prime Minister Modi as born prematurely. Because they do not speak good things and do not listen to what others say. I like the energy of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

However, there were various objections to this view of Bakiyaraj. Transgender activists strongly objected, especially, as it was noted as a miscarriage. It is noteworthy that he subsequently withdrew his opinion.

Over the weekend, Ilayaraja in his foreword for Ambedkar & Modi, Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementation, a book by Delhi-based Bluekraft Digital Foundation, the celebrated Tamil composer made the comparison and wrote, “Both these striking personalities succeeded against odds that people from socially disempowered sections of the society face. Both saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them, but both are also practical men who believe in action rather than mere thought exercises."

Advertisement

The five-time National Award-winner noted that Prime Minister Modi was on par with Ambedkar and that many of his plans were based on Ambedkar’s thinking. “Ambedkar would have been proud of the social changes brought about by the laws, including the Tin Talak Act," the music maestro said.

Ilayaraja’s comment caused a great stir in the political corridors. However, senior leaders in politics commented that no one should criticise Ilayaraja.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.