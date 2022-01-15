In Goa Vacation Pics, Mouni Roy Rocks Off-shoulder, Mini Skirt Look

Actor Mouni Roy is quite active on social media. Recently, she has shared some pictures in which she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder top and a mini skirt.

She is looking simply gorgeous in these photos and they are going viral on the internet. The actor is in Goa and has been regularly posting her pictures from there. In the photos that are going viral, Mouni can be seen in a white outfit, sitting on a beach under the sky.

Along with these pictures, she has also shared her feelings in the caption. Mouni wrote: “Each day I have to make a new promise to myself, to be braver than my past, to be stronger than the struggle. So I may find a bigger adventure regardless of the risk……" Fans are loving these pictures that have already received over three lakh likes and

Advertisement

hundreds of comments.

One of the users said: “I like your style," while another one wrote, “So pretty eyes and sweet looks, also cute smile and cool looks like a Barbie doll". A third user

commented, “Queen of million hearts". In a lack of words to describe the beautiful actor, many users have also praised her by using emoticons.

Mouni is in the news a lot these days. As per reports, she is soon to be married to her long-time boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar.

The fans are really excited about her wedding. Since Mouni looks gorgeous in anything and everything that she wears, it will be very interesting to see what she wears for her wedding. All those who like her fashion sense will definitely be eager to see how she looks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.