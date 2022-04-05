In Godfather, Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi To Shake a Leg in Item Number

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather is creating a solid buzz among the viewers. Even since the film was announced, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to popularise it in the global market. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also been roped in for the film.

In an interview with Outlook, composer S Thaman confirmed that Salman Khan will be a part of Godfather. However, instead of having an extended role in the movie, as rumoured earlier, Salman Khan will only feature in a dance number with Chiranjeevi. Thaman also feels that it will be a challenge for him to compose tunes for the two legends.

Composer S Thaman is very much excited to work with the two legendary actors. Recently, Thaman has shared a picture of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi on his Instagram handle.

Advertisement

With the picture, he wrote “This is going to be a Massive One! don’t know How Many Keyboards Goona Blow up while Scoring #Godfather

“Welcome Shri @beingsalmankhan Sir!! It’s time to show our love on you with our dearest #Megastar Shri @chiranjeevikoidela gaaru!!!"

Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam thriller Lucifer. This film is going to be released on 14 April, 2022. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see the two legendary stars in the same frame.

Salman Khan, who is friends with Chiranjeevi, will make his debut in Telugu films with Godfather. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and then again in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.