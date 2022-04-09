In Heartfelt Insta Post, Kiran Mane Recalls the Day Ashok Saraf Paid his Family a Visit

Actor Kiran Mane recently wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram account, sharing an old photo with Marathi actor Ashok Saraf and Shweta Shinde. In the photograph, the three look quite happy and are having tea and biscuits.

Along with the photo he shared his first experience of meeting Ashok Saraf. He said that one day the doorbell rang and when his father opened the door Ashok Saraf had come to meet them. Kiran said that he can’t believe that twelve years have passed since that meeting and it’s still fresh on his mind.

He also said Ashok Saraf is a great actor and never let the person in front of him be pressured by the greatness of his acting wealth. In his chat with Kiran’s father, Ashok also appreciated him. He added that one day, Kiran will make a place in the industry.

Kiran wrote that his grandfather had tears in his eyes when Ashok appreciated Kiran. The actor added that his grandfather was the only one who always supported him and had faith in him.

Kiran further said that he found some photos while going through the old albums at home. At last, he said, “I love you to Ashok Saraf".

Ashok Saraf started getting cast as the leading man in Marathi cinemas in the early 1980s. The combination of Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Barde, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Mahesh Kothare created a comedy wave in Marathi cinema that lasted almost a decade.

His successful Marathi films as the lead hero include Ek Dhaav Butacha, Dhoom Dhadaka, Gamaat Jammat, Ashi hi Banava Banavi and Vazir. Saraf has also starred in television serials like Yeh Choti Badi Baatein and Hum Paach. Ashok Saraf’s comedy show Don’t Worry Ho Jayega which was aired on Sahara TV was very popular in the 1990s. Audiences got very excited to watch this show at that time.

In Bollywood, he is best remembered for the comic Munshiji in Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 action thriller film Karan Arjun. In Yes Boss, he acted with Shah Rukh Khan as his friend in the movie and as Ajay Devgn’s colleague in Singham as the head constable. He also worked in several other Hindi movies like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Gupt, Koyla, Joru Ka Ghulam and many more.

His performance in films against powerful comedy actors like Govinda, Johny Lever and Kader Khan was always praised. In the Marathi film industry, he is popularly known as Mama.

Last, Ashok Saraf worked on a comedy film Hrudayat Something Something, which was released on 5 October 2018.

