In Her Latest Film, Akshara Haasan Questions Taboo Around Female Buying Condoms

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu was released on March 25 this year and applauded as a film, which dares to portray female desires. Female desires have been often treated as a taboo in our society and this film tries to break it. Akshara Haasan, who plays the lead role of Pavithra in this film, boldly questions taboo.

In one scene, Akshara is seen questioning the stigma around women buying condoms. Akshara described this scene in one of her interviews and said that many think that women should control their sexuality. According to Akshara, this was not possible as women were human beings too. Akshara said that she could go to a supermarket and buy a condom.

Akshara said that nothing was wrong with women buying condoms as they were just having safe sex.

Advertisement

In real life, too, Akshara has not been hesitant to discuss subjects like sanitary napkins. According to her, there is nothing to feel awkward about it as sanitary napkins help keep women healthy.

The actress was very happy to be a part of this film as it offered her an opportunity to experiment with comedy. Akshara said that there were a few references like the film Amelie, which helped her a lot to prepare for the character of Pavithra.

Akshara revealed that she enjoyed the sets a lot at the sets. She said she enjoyed jamming sessions with Usha Uthup.

Apart from Akshara and Usha, Anjana Jayaprakash, Janaki Sabesh, Kalairani, Shalini Vijayakumar and others are also part of this film. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu has been written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy. The film has been bankrolled by Trendloud.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.