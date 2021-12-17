Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta Tries Barbie Filter on Instagram, Fans Find it 'Cute'

Popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not just been entertaining but ruling over the audience for the past 13 years. The show is so popular that each of its characters has become a part of life for the fans. Currently, the fans are going crazy for Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji of the show. Everyone knows that Munmun loves social media and keeps sharing something or another on her Instagram handle.

The actor recently posted a new video on her Instagram handle.

In the most recent video, Munmun has made an appearance as a barbie doll. The actor has used a cartoon filter, which is making her eyes look big and her face like a barbie doll. Munmun can be seen singing and enjoying the famous song I am Barbie Girl with this filter on. The actor has captioned the video, “Oiii oii oiii this filter, And who wasn’t a fan of this iconic song or brand".

Posted two days ago, this video is receiving a lot of likes and comments. One of the users has said: “Loads of love to you ma’am, while another said: “Beautiful you". A third user has commented, “Hi Barbie u wanna go for a ride"?

Munmun has 6.3 M followers on her Instagram. This huge family of hers never fails to make everything special for her. Since she is so popular on social media, almost all of her posts go viral.

