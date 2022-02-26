In Her Latest Peach Saree Pictures, Sreeleela is Elegance Personified

Sreeleela is one of today’s most sought-after and well-liked performers of the south cine industry. Despite being just two films old, Sreeleela has managed to build a special connection with all the Kannada movie lovers, and with a potential in the Telugu Film Industry also tempting her, one can anticipate her popularity to skyrocket in the coming days.

The actress will next be seen in By2 Love in which she will co-star with Dhanveerrah. She posted a couple of photos of her appearance from the film’s pre-release event on Instagram.

Sreeleela looked like a dreamgirl, clad in an amazing peach six-yard outfit, matched with an embroidered backless blouse with tassels attached to the sleeves. She accessorised her appearance with gorgeous danglers and a bindi, leaving her unkempt tresses open.

Advertisement

In the ensemble, Sreeleela stands out for her attire and the way she carries herself. Her ethnic costume just adds to her charm because of her underlying elegance, which, if you are not cautious, can take your heart away.

She captioned the picture, “From BY2LOVE’s pre-release event. Going, growing and glowing through things."

The actor recently chose to adopt two differently-abled children, Guru, who is 10 months old, and a little girl named Shobhitha. She went to the orphanage and after seeing their plight, she got upset and decided to adopt them, which would undoubtedly encourage others.

Sreeleela, who made her debut with Kiss, was cast alongside Sriimurali in Bharaate. She even ventured into the Telugu movie industry with Pelli SandaD. She is currently making headway into the Telugu industry, as she will appear alongside Ravi Teja in Dhamaka.

Advertisement

According to reports, Sreeleela has also been approached by the directors of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film to portray the second female protagonist. The actor has yet to publicly confirm the latest news.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.