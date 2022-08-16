In Independence Day Pic, Chiranjeevi's New Look For Next Film Revealed?

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated the 75th Independence Day of India and posted a picture with Tiranga on his Instagram handle. In the picture, his hair and beard caught the attention of Instagram users and the paparazzi. They said that Chiranjeevi has started preparing for his upcoming movie with KS Ravindra. In the picture, it seems as if Chiranjeevi has worked on his body to get a rowdy and bold look. In fact, his hair was a bit longer as compared to his other characters.

In fact, Chiranjeevi’s looks were also evident in a video posted by his fan. In the video, Chiranjeevi went to a hospital to meet his ailing fan and fulfill his wish. The actor also took the whole responsibility for his sick fan’s surgery. He captioned the picture, “Boss met his die heart fan CHF## Chiranjeevi helping foundation founder Sri Chakri Garu in the hospital and took all the responsibility of his surgery and all the Hospitality. Jai Chiranjeeva. Boss for Fans."

Waltair Veerayya directed by KS Ravindra will star Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi after 14 years. Reports close to the film suggest that Ravi Teja might play the role of Chiranjeevi’s brother in the film. Moreover, it will be the third collaboration of the duo after Annayya and Shankar Dada Zindabad.

Waltair Veerayya stars Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore. It is touted to be an action-packed movie and may hit the theatres on Sankranthi next year.

The humanitarian side of Chiranjeevi is not unknown. Recently, the actor provided financial assistance to his fans suffering from kidney failure. Chiranjeevi called upon the fan at his residence, snapped pictures, and conversed with him extensively.

