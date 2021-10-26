In Insta Post, Actor Bhagyashree Mote's Extremely Fit Avatar From Sets of New Film

Actor Bhagyashree Mote has once again come in limelight for her recent post on Instagram. The actor recently shared a photo of herself in a gym outfit.

In the caption, she wrote, “Feeling Ekdum Kadak! #OnSet #MarathiMovie."

From the caption, it appears the actor was on the set and has begun shooting for her upcoming Marathi movie. The photo amassed more than 20,000 likes. Praising her photo, many wrote comments like fabulous, looking beautiful etc.

The actor is looking extremely fit in a white gym crop top and Nike women’s teal training leggings. The 27-years-old stays in the headlines for her Instagram posts. Previously she caught the attention of the netizens for getting inked a verse of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra (sacred text) on the upper left side of her waist. The actor was praised by several people for getting the sacred text inked. However, some also criticized her.

As for Bhagyashree’s work, she has appeared in many mythological Hindi television shows like Devo Ka Dev Mahadev, Siya Ke Ram wherein she played the role of Surpanakha, and the historical series Jodha Akbar. She has also acted in the Marathi serials like Devyani, Deva Shri Ganesha. She is also popular for her role in Priyanka Chopra’s second Marathi production Kay Re Rascala. The actor has also appeared in the Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.

This year, in October, Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with romantic drama Bhavai. The film is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and is jointly bankrolled by Hardik Gajjar Films, Backbencher Pictures, and Pen Studios. The film features Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and actor Aindrita Ray in lead roles.

