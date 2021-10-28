In Insta Post, Actor Erica Fernandes Explains Why She Quit 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

Actor Erica Fernandes, who played the character of Sonakshi on the show “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3", has left the TV programme. Rumours of Erica leaving the show had been around for a while, but the reason wasn’t known. And now the actor has not just confirmed that she has left the show but also explained the reason behind her decision.

In a statement on Instagram, Erica said that she was disappointed about her character being always portrayed as “weak and confused".

The actor said that there were other reasons as well, adding that she didn’t want to talk about them. Erica wrote that when the first season of “Kuch Rang…" had to go off-air due to various reasons, the love and support of fans brought it back within a month.

The actor said that Sonakshi’s character, which is very dear to her and the audience, was an inspiration to many. Sonakshi of the first two seasons was strong, smart and balanced which the audience wanted to see this season as well but the exact opposite happened.

Erica said that she hopes that people will remember Sonakshi from the first two seasons and not this one, who looked weak and confused. She further wrote in her post that sometimes when one has to choose between self-respect and a show so dear, one has to make decisions.

She further said that one cannot always shoulder others’ responsibilities. One has to look after themselves and make choices based on that. The actor said that she gives time for things to change but when they don’t, she also understands that you can’t force someone to value you. However, one can choose not to be disrespected and move on to better things, Erica said, in a long post where she also thanked some people for their contributions to the show.

