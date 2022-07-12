In Insta Post, Kushal Badrike Recalls Parents' Quarrel, His First Visit to Vitthal

Devotees were unable to celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi for the last two years due to the Covid:19 pandemic. This year, millions arrived in Pandharpur to celebrate the special day. Many celebrities also participated in the actual wari, while others greeted Mauli from their homes.

Actor and comedian Kushal Badrike shared his own childhood story on the social media platform Instagram. He related his parents’ quarrel to the first time he visited Vitthal. He also reminisced about his childhood while telling the story. Many could relate to the childhood memories shared in the video. The actor also shared a poem of his own.

The actor wrote with the video, “This video is a bit long, but a small recollection of my childhood, my parents’ quarrel and my first visit to Vitthal. This is about. Take a look."

One user wrote, “Kushal amazing way you presented your feelings," with another saying, “Woww…what a perspective." Many users also shared heart and clapping emojis.

Actor Varun Bhagat also shared a unique thought on the special occasion. The actor shared a photo of Panduranga with a long explanation comparing God’s teeka to Google Maps’ icon. The post said, “Have you ever noticed that Panduranga’s Tika and Google Maps app’s symbols are almost identical? I sat watching and realized that was right. Both state the final destination. Google map takes you to the desired place and the Tila (name) of Panduranga indicates that you want to reach here."

