In Insta Post, Prachi Desai Sums Up Her Experience of Working on Dhootha

Prachi Desai is in news for her upcoming series Forensic 2022, which will be released on June 24. Apart from this series, she is also working on Dhootha. Prachi has recently completed the shooting for the series. She summed up her experience working with Naga Chaitanya and Vikram K. Kumar in an Instagram post. This Instagram post was shared on Wednesday.

In this Instagram post, Prachi extended thanks to director Vikram and Naga Chaitanya for making her experience working in Dhootha easier. Prachi also said that she had to learn dialogues written in Telugu for her role. The actress also enjoyed luscious Asian food while shooting.

In this picture, Prachi is standing along with Vikram and Naga Chaitanya.

Actor Rahul Sharma joked in the comment section that Prachi was stretching up to look taller. Others extended their good wishes to Prachi for her forthcoming project.

Talking about Dhootha, the series shows how non-living objects create havoc in the lives of people who have committed deadly sins.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam are part of this series. Dhootha is bankrolled by Northstar Entertainment. As of now, there are no updates regarding the release date of Dhootha.

Dhootha also marks the third collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and Vikram. They have worked on the film Manam previously, which was released on May 23, 2014. Manam was a box office success and its team was the recipient of several awards as well.

Manam became the first Telugu film to feature actors from three generations — Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Akhil Akkineni also gave a special appearance in this film. They have also worked on the film Thank You, which will be released on July 8.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Sai Sushanth reddy, and Chakravarthii are also a part of Thank You. Thank You is bankrolled by Sai Venkateswara Creations.

Keeping in mind the success of Manam, expectations are high from Dhootha and Thank You.

