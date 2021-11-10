'Found The Perfect Love Story At 33': Singer Malavika Sundar Is Engaged

The reality TV show, Super Singer, which airs on Vijay TV, is massively popular. And just as the show, the contestants have also become famous. Not just that, some of them have also made it to the list of best singers in the industry. One of these names is Maalavika Sundar. People across the globe have loved her songs.

The singer also shares videos of her singing on social media. Her melodious voice is not just heard and loved in Tamil but Hindi as well. And now she is soon going to get married. The 33-year-old singer is going to tie the wedding knot with a guy younger than her. She also shared the news of her engagement. Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman, the singer’s fiance, is an entrepreneur.

In the picture that Maalavika recently posted with the love of her life, the singer is kissing her fiancée. Accompanying the picture is a caption wherein she wrote that she has found the perfect love story at the age of 33.

Advertisement

This photo has received numerous likes and comments. Most of the people have showered their love on the new couple and have wished them well. Some of the comments, though, stressed that the singer should keep personal things off the Web. A user, for instance, wrote: “Congratulations but no need for public display". However other comments read, “Congrats", “Awww", and “Perfect".

The fans are eager to know the wedding date as soon as possible. Till then let’s hope the date comes out soon and we get to see some pictures of the adorable couple.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.