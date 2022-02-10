In Insta Reel, Sai Pallavi Looks Adorable While Driving Tractor, Fans Shower Love

The name Sai Pallavi needs no introduction. The diva’s effervescent smile is enough to make a lot of hearts flutter whenever she appears on the screen. An Instagram reel has been by one one of her fan pages and that has made her fans go crazy. In the reel, the south diva is driving a tractor.

The reel starts with the actor driving a tractor in muddy water. At one point, the tractor stops. Sai Pallavi then pulled one of the gears and was in for a pleasant surprise when the tractor started.

The actor then went on driving the tractor smoothly. The tractor is used for making the farmland plain before the sowing of crops. Fans loved the reel and dropped heart reactions in the comments section.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy. Not too long ago, she had shared an Instagram post thanking the team behind this film. Sai Pallavi wrote in the caption that she was grateful to the team for making this film successful and also the cinephiles for displaying their eagerness to watch the movie.

The actor concluded the caption by writing, “1 month of Shyam Singha Roy" and a heart emoji. Sai Pallavi posted some behind the scenes photos from these of Shyam Singha Roy and looked drop-dead gorgeous in every outfit.

Besides being a gifted actor, Sai Pallavi is also an accomplished dancer. Have a look at this video. Watch how gracefully Sai performs each step. Sai Pallavi writes in the caption that she cannot describe the emotions felt during the dance performance on Pranavalaya from Shyam Singha Roy.

Sai Pallavi will be seen in the films Virata Parvam and Singa Paadhai next.

