In IPL 2022 Commentary Box, Ranveer Singh’s Shenanigans With Irfan Pathan -- Watch

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh, who is currently promoting his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, resumed the cricket commentary. During the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Padmavat actor was present at the Star Sports studios.

Recently, former cricketer Irfan Pathan shared an unseen candid clip in which Ranveer is seen unwilling to leave even after his screen time was up. Ranveer can be seen requesting Irfan to get him a job to which Irfan replies saying, “done."

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that the Gundey star may be a part of the IPL 2022 conclusion ceremony. For the previous three seasons, there was no opening or closing event in the Indian Premier League. But there will be one this time.

While the arrangements for the IPL 2022 closing ceremony are still being worked out, the BCCI has verified to Sportstar that Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh will perform at the event on May 29 in Ahmedabad.

Coming back to the film, the Ranveer Singh-starrer recently found itself in hot water after the trailer depicted a prenatal sex-determination sequence. An NGO called Youth Against Crime, represented by Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the sequence, putting the film’s distribution in peril.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court stated that issues such as prenatal sex determination should not be taken lightly. According to reports, the court has given the Yash Raj Films film a green light for distribution, but only with a few extra warnings depicting pregnant ladies having ultrasounds.

Meanwhile, the story centres around Jayeshbhai, a shy Gujrati man who strives against all difficulties to preserve his unborn kid. Social issues like misogyny, female foeticide, and gender inequity are all addressed in socially aware humour in the film.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer will hit the theatres on May 13. Divyang Thakkar directed the film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Yash Raj Films, marks Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey’s Bollywood debut. Aside from the lead, Ratna Pathak Shah plays an important role in the film.

