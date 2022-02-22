In Jeev Majha Guntala, Chitra Khanvilker, Shweta Chitole Try to Insult Antara Chitole

The makers of the Marathi show Jeev Majha Guntala have released a new promo in which Chitra and Shweta are seen doing Antara’s makeup. A few seconds into the promo, Antara is seen in a western outfit, for one of Malahar’s clients is coming home. Malhar wanted Antara to dress this way, but the latter looks a little embarrassed.

Before the promo ends, Antara is seen rushing upstairs. Then Malhar asks Shweta where Antara is. He, along with his mother, follow her upstairs and the promo ends.

The fans love the pairing of Antara Shitole and Malhar Khanvilker in Jeev Majha Guntala. The two got married and wanted to live happily, but Chitra Khanvilker, Sudha’s wife, and Shweta Shitole, Antara’s elder sister, had other plans. They devise a plan to create problems in Antara and Malhar’s lives.

Yogita Chavan plays the character of Antara, whose western look is being loved by the audience. Yogita is looking ravishingly gorgeous in this black outfit.

Meanwhile, Antara and Malhar are now getting along despite being from different backgrounds. Recently, it was shown that to expose the exploitation of workers, Malhar came to the factory in a disguised look. The purpose of this disguise was to expose the true working scenario of Malhar’s factory.

Jeev Majha Guntala started on June 17, 2021. Saorabh Rajnish Choughule enacts the role of Malhar who is a young entrepreneur and owns a cab company. The serial has been produced by Tell A Tale Media.

