In Karnataka, 45-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack While Watching Kantara

While Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara is already embroiled in a controversy over whether the rituals and deities depicted in the film are part of Hindu culture or not, a piece of tragic news has come out of Mandya district in Karnataka. A man reportedly died while watching the film in theatres.

The name of the deceased was Rajasekhara and he was watching Kantara at Venkateswara Theater in Nagamangala on Monday, October 24. He had gone to the morning show with his friends but started feeling chest pain during the climax of the movie. He suffered a heart attack while walking out of the theatre, collapsed and breathed his last near the theatre.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

45-year-old Rajasekhar was a native of Kunikenahalli village in Thuruvekere. He was working in a private college in Mysore. His family members have told news outlets that he was perfectly fine when he walked into the theatre to watch Kantara. A case has been registered at Nagamangala Police Station.

Meanwhile, after the soaring success of the original Kannada version at the box office, Kantara has been released in all the other South Indian languages as well as in Hindi and has been doing good business in all languages.

The total domestic business from all the languages stands at Rs 170 crore while its overseas business stands at Rs 18 crore, taking the film’s total earnings to Rs 188 crore. This makes it the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, beating Yash-starrer KGF.

Read all the Latest Movies News here