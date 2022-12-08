In Karnataka, Muslim Couple Who Came To Watch Kantara In Theatre Assaulted By Mob

A Muslim couple who came to watch the Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara at a theatre was assaulted at the Sulliya town in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The Muslim couple arrived to catch a show of Kantara at the Santhosh cinemas theatre on December 7.

However, reportedly some youth on the premises warned them against watching the movie and when the couple insisted, they were physically assaulted and the youth was soon joined by an adjoining mob. The reason behind the attack has not been made clear but the film revolving around Hindu traditions and myths may be the reason the mob stopped a Muslim couple from watching the film. The owner of the cinema has filed a police complaint against a group of youths in connection with the assault case.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which is already streaming on Amazon Prime in the original Kannada language, will soon be available on OTT in Hindi as well. The Hindi version of Kantara will stream on Netflix from Friday, December 9. Since the movie’s theatrical release on September 30, it has churned over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. It has an engaging storyline where man’s conflict with nature and ancient myths and folklore are extensively explored.

