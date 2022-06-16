In Kedar Shinde's Latest Post, The Story Of Shahir, Bhanumathi Sable's First Radio

Marathi filmmaker Kedar Shinde frequently pens heart-warming notes dedicated to his friends and family. In his most recent post, he has shared a note about his maternal grandfather Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, popularly known as Shahir, and Bhanumathi Sable, his wife. The post talks about how they purchased their first radio. Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable was a renowned folk artist.

Kedar writes that Shahir had to struggle a lot to establish a place in Mumbai. According to Kedar, Shahir and Bhanumathi decided to work hard to establish their names. At that time, HMV Company was hiring singers to give vocals to Marathi songs. To get into this company, aspirant singers had to pass a voice test. Luckily, Shahir passed through this test and his songs started being aired on radio.

Kedar writes that Shahir’s priority was Maharashtrian folk music but Bhanumathi wanted to compose music in her distinctive style. Besides this Bhanumathi also felt the need for having a radio. Shahir also agreed. The financial situation was tough. Despite a lot of expenses, Shahir somehow made adjustments and purchased a radio.

According to Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal? director Bhanumathi was extremely happy after getting the radio. At that time, someone brought a camera from an acquaintance and clicked Bhanumathi’s photograph with the radio.

Kedar’s fans were elated reading this story. They expressed their happiness in the comment section.

After getting to know about such wonderful stories, the audience is even more excited to watch the film Maharashtra Shahir. Maharashtra Shahir is based on the life of Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable. Kedar had described in a post that his grandfather remained away from the Marathi film industry for a very long time. Shahir never wanted to confine himself to one form of art, he said.

Actor Ankush Chaudhari has been cast for the role of Shahir. Apart from Ankush, other names associated with this film have not been revealed yet. Pratima V. Kulkarni has penned the storyline of Maharashtra Shahir.

