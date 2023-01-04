In Lakshana, Shwetha Joins Bhupathi’s Company Leaving Nakshatra Helpless

Popular Kannada TV show Lakshana, directed by Shivaram Magadi, has been entertaining viewers since it premiered in August 2021. It has won a special place in the hearts of the audience since it addresses the social issue of discrimination due to skin colour. The daily soap revolves around the story of two girls Nakshatra (Vijayalakshmi) and Shwetha (Sukrutha Nag), who get interchanged as toddlers in a hospital.

Nakshatra is a dusky girl, who aspires to be a TV anchor. She works very hard to achieve her dream job against all odds. Eventually, she manages to get the job but later she realizes that she is only a voice-over artist while Shwetha has got the job of an anchor and is the face of the show.

Meanwhile, the show has taken an interesting turn. Shwetha calls her father at home and tells him to create a ruckus, which he does.

After Shwetha’s father made a fuss, Shakuntala Devi says that Shwetha will work with Bhupathi from now on. Hearing this, Nakshatra says she needs to work in the company. Shakuntala, however, believes Shweta is better equipped and far more capable of running the company.

Shakuntala Devi tells Shweta not to worry since she will be under her care of her from now on. “From now on I will be fully responsible for you. You will contact me every day and give the work update daily," she tells Shweta.

Everything went well as Shwetha planned. She is joining the company to be close to Bhupathi. Her father was also happy that everything turned out as they expected.

On the other hand, Nakshatra is left feeling as helpless as ever. It will be interesting to watch the upcoming episode. The show is broadcast on Colors Kannada and is also available on Voot.

