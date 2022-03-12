In Latest Insta Post, Director Atlee Sending a Message to Shah Rukh Khan?

Filmmaker Atlee’s unnamed film with Shah Rukh Khan has been in the pipeline for over two years now. The film’s shoot has been consistently delayed — first, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then, troubles in SRK’s personal life.

While the shooting schedule for Atlee’s film was scheduled to begin from November last year, it was pushed further due to unforeseen incidents. It’s still not clear as to when SRK will start shooting for the venture. Amid the constant delays, director Atlee’s latest Instagram post has left many fans intrigued.

The director shared a photo of Mike Tyson on Instagram with text that read, “A Time Will Come in your life when some will regret why they treated you wrong, Trust me it will come".

Advertisement

Now fans are wondering if the post is a direct or indirect dig at SRK for causing a delay in the film’s shoot. The actor had reportedly also asked Atlee to make a few changes to the film’s script. The project features actor Sanya Malhotra in a key role

What do you think is the message in this picture?

SRK is currently busy with the shoot of his much-awaited film, Pathan and his cameo appearance in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Pathan’s teaser was dropped earlier this month. The Shah Rukh Khan-starer also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, next year.

Atlee started his career as a director with the 2013 release Raja Rani that starred Arya and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The director collaborated with Vijay in his next film Theri to deliver another successful project. The director-actor duo collaborated again with Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019). Vijay was seen portraying a double role in Bigil and the sports drama became one of the biggest Indian hits of 2019.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.