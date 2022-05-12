In Latest Insta Post, Prarthana Behere, Husband Abhishek Jawkar Give Major Couple Goals

Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi fame Prarthana Behere is off on a vacation in London with her husband Abhishek Jawkar. She has gone to London to attend her friend, actor Sonalee Kulkarni, and Kunal Benodekar’s wedding. Delighted after attending the wedding, Prarthana is traveling around London having the time of her life with Abhishek. She recently shared a reel enjoying some beautiful moments with Abhishek.

Prarthana looked drop dead gorgeous in a royal blue saree. She completed her look with statement earrings. Her hair and makeup game were on point. Prarthana hugged Abhishek adorably. Abhishek has worn a black kurta with colour coordinated shades.

Prarthana’s fans couldn’t help themselves admiring the couple in the comment section. They showered a lot of heart emojis applauding the couple. Amid the picturesque natural scenery, the couple’s photographs look every bit charming.

Alongside the reel, Prarthana showcased her admiration for London with blue heart emojis. She tagged her husband Abhishek in the caption and put hash tags #happyus #shadiseason #bestfriendswedding #londonlove #youandi #positivevibesonly #holidaymode.

Prarthana posted about her trip to London in another Instagram reel on Wednesday. Prarthana said that she was currently in London but requested fans to keep watching Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi. Fans dropped heart emojis and wrote that they missed her in the comment section.

Sonalee had married Kunal during the covid-19 lockdown virtually on May 7 last year in Dubai.

As their second marriage anniversary approached, they decided to marry in presence of families, friends, and colleagues. Sonalee was in Mumbai and left for London to be a part of the wedding. Sonalee’s fans are desperately waiting for her wedding pictures. Till now, Sonalee has not shared any pictures. She has just posted a poster with “finally we did" written on it.

Kunal has also not shared any pictures.

