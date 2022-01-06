In Latest Insta Reel, Bhojpuri Star Aamrapali Dubey Has A Message For All Her Lovers

Bhojpuri star Aamrapali Dubey has posted on her Instagram handle a fresh reel wherein she is lip-syncing the 2019 Punjabi hit song Photocopiyan, sung by Naina. Within 6 hours of being posted, the reel has been liked by more than 12,000 people.

In the video, Aamrapali, in a yellow suit with a red-designer dupatta, is singing the Punjabi hit song Photocopiyan.

Aamrapali reel video:

The lyrics of the song being lip-synced are, “Shar vala kahnda beby col mere rah Pind wala kahnda vogi meri ho ke rah Loket banna ke mainu…chit Photocopyian kara ke rakh lo."

When translated, the song means that her lover in the city wants to be with her, while the one in the village wants to marry her. She then advises all her lovers to keep a photocopied picture of her in the pocket.

Aamrapali’s fans are commenting with laughter emojis in the comment section, and they are asking her to make more such videos.

The actor’s onscreen Jodi with actor Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is immensely loved by Bhojpuri fans and the two have been co-stars in more than 30 films.

In 2021, Aamrapali Dubey was seen as the female lead in Love Vivah.Com

