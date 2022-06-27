In Latest Insta Reel, Sapna Chaudhary Grooves To Chaki Niche Bhoot; Fans Love It

Dance queen Sapna Chaudhary’s latest video that she shared on Instagram is going viral like wildfire. In her latest reel, the Haryanvi dancing queen is shaking a leg to the Chaki Niche Bhoot song produced by Sonotekmusic.

The dancer is wearing an aqua blue suit and has a veil. She has twinned her attire with blue and golden bangles. The dancer appears to be seated inside the car while recording the reel in which, according to her fans, her expressions are to die for.

In less than 24 hours, the video has clocked 30k plus likes with 400 plus comments. Netizens have flooded her comment section. A user wrote, “No.1 actress is Sapna Chaudhary." Another user wrote, “very good mam, I like you very much." Have a look at the video.

The song Chaki Niche Bhoot was released on June 20 and it is among the trending songs on YouTube. The music video is in the 11th spot at the moment. In the music video, Sapna is wearing a black lehenga and is surrounded by ghosts.

Sapna Chaudhary, who was already very popular in Haryana and adjoining states, received nationwide acclaim after her appearance on Big Boss.

Her song Meri Aakhya ka Yo Kajal remains at the top of the popularity charts.

