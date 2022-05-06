In Latest Insta Video, Marathi Singer Vaishali Mhade Asks Fans to Eat ‘Bindaas’

Besides her melodious voice, Marathi singer Vaishali Mhade keeps her fans captivated through a range of content on her social media pages. The singer, known for the song Pinga from the 2015 Hindi film Bajirao Mastani, recently dropped a hilarious video on her Instagram page. In the video, Vaishali makes it evident that she is all about food and even leaves a message for her viewers.

“Tension nahi leneka, bindaas khaane ka (Don’t take tension while eating)," she wrote alongside the video. In the clip, Vaishali is seen sitting at a table with a plate full of rice. Dressed in an elegant saree and jewellery, Vaishali eats like no one’s watching and smiles after spotting the camera.

Advertisement

Vaishali’s video went viral and turned out to be relatable for many of her fans who liked the post more than 4,000 times on Instagram. The users flocked to the comment section and agreed to her thoughts on eating well. “Yes, ma’am, it’s exactly true. I agree with you," wrote one user. Another chimed in and said that one should not pay heed to the quantity while having meals.

Vaishali, who has received numerous awards for her remarkable singing and even won the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2009, made headlines earlier in February. Through a Facebook post, Vaishali claimed that she was in danger and that a plot was being hatched to kill her.

The singer also wrote that she knew the perpetrators and would soon hold a press conference to reveal their identity to the public. “Today I need your support," Vaishali wrote.

After making her mark in the music industry, Vaishali also stepped into politics last year. She joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and was made a member of the party’s film and culture cell and head of the Vidarbha division, according to Tweet by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Advertisement

Besides this, Vaishali has also appeared in the second season of TV reality show Bigg Boss Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.