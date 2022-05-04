In Latest Instagram Post, Kushal Badrike, Viju Mane Dance Reading This 'Good News'

Kushal Badrike has become a household name in Maharashtra. The Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame actor has become the audience’s favourite with his impeccable comic timing. Kushal often shares glimpses of his daily life with his fans on social media.

In a recently shared video on Instagram, Kushal can be seen singing the 90s song Khushiyo Ka Din Aaya Hai with writer-director Viju Mane, who is best known for Gojiri (2007), Bioscope (2015), and Pandu (2021).

Viju Manu, sharing the video on his Instagram, tagged Kushal and wrote, “Keep the news to yourself so that not too many people know. And no matter what, don’t reach out to her."

The video starts with Kushal Badrike singing the song while using a table as Dholak. As the video progresses, Viju Mane asks why Kushal was happy. “Dada, Good News Hai," he says, showing him a piece of news on his mobile phone. After seeing the news, Viju Mane joins Kushal and starts singing and dancing to the song matching his energy.

The news which Kushal and Viju are celebrating says that it is cruel to slander a husband: High Court.

Kushal often keeps his fans entertained by making such fun-filled videos. During the Covid-19 lockdown, the comedian, through his social media handles, kept the audience entertained and motivated. In addition, with his motivational songs during the times, he often grabbed everyone’s attention.

On the work front, Kushal is doing the television series Chala Hawa Yeu Dya these days. He shares good on-screen chemistry with his co-actress Shreya Bugde Sheth and Bhau Kadam and also shares fun glimpses from the sets of the show.

