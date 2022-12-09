In Latest Photoshoot, Pranitha Subhash Looks Pretty In Peach; Check It Out

New mommy Pranitha Subhash is a popular face of Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. After a short break, the Baava actress is back on track. She is currently busy with her photoshoot and movies. Pranitha has once again blessed our feeds with a fresh set of photographs. The actress gave a sneak peek from her latest photoshoot on social media, making her fans go gaga. She is seen holding artificial flowers in a casual avatar in the stills. The actress wore a peach coloured sleeveless floral printed dress as she posed, and opted for nude makeup to complete her look.

Advertisement

Fans could not keep their calm and showered heart and fire emojis in the comment box. The post went viral immediately.

Pranitha was last seen in the 2021 war film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. She made her debut in 2010 with the Kannada language action drama film Porki. Later, she was part of many popular movies like Baava, Brahmotsavam, Attarintiki Daredi, NTR: Kathanayakudu and Hungama 2. Now, her fans are eagerly awaiting her new project.

She will next be seen in the upcoming comedy film Ramana Avatara. The movie is directed by Vikas Pampathi and Vinay Pampathi, and also features Danish Sait, Raj B Shetty and Shubra Aiyappa in significant roles. The film is produced by Amrej Suryanvanshi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here