In Latest Pics, Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Channels Her Inner Ranveer Singh

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently got a glamorous photoshoot done and shared a few pictures of the same on her Instagram page. In the photo shoot, the actor is “channelling her inner Ranveer Singh".

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor captioned it: “Channeling my inner Ranveer Singh! Clicked by @amitkhannaphotographyOutfit @karleofashion Neckpiece @blingvine rings @rubansaccessories @oakpinionpr Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal___ Assisted by @tanisha_agrwal Makeup @wasimmakeupartist Hair @irshad__hair Clicked by @amitkhannaphotography."

In the pictures, Divya is seen giving sensational poses in a metallic black suit with neon under the collar and waistband. The actor currently seems to be away from the limelight, but she is very active on social media. She often shares glimpses of her photoshoots with her fans. The actor is also wearing a neon high-neck top inside her pantsuit and completed her look with a blingy jewellery piece on her neck.

Advertisement

Since Ranveer Singh is called the King of Quirks, Divya has tried to do something similar in this photoshoot. Many praised her in the comments section for her outfit and different poses.

Divya Aggarwal is enjoying her life after winning Bigg Boss OTT and is working on professional commitment.

IG Link:

And while she was locked inside the Big Boss house, her latest ALTBalaji web series “Cartel" was also released. In the action-drama, she appeared in several roles.

Upon winning the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya had said that she was elated after a “historic" win. Furthermore, she also noted that people will remember her for the victory in the show for 15 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.