In Latest Pics, Chal Mohan Ranga Actress Ashu Reddy's 'Last Night in London'

Chal Mohan Ranga actress Ashu Reddy seems to have mastered the art of grabbing the eyeballs of her fans, either with her on-screen charm or her fashionable wardrobe collection. Besides stupefying admirers with her bold style quotient, Ashu also seems to harbour a passion for travelling. Recently, the Bigg Boss Telugu fame took a flight to the beautiful destination of London where she appears to have a gala time, as is evident by her stunning pictures.

On Sunday, November 6, Ashu dropped another series of pictures on her Instagram that has taken the Internet by storm. “Last night in London," she captioned her post.

Advertisement

Dressed in a maroon-hued, body-hugging, drape mini dress, having puffed sleeves, Ashu dazzled in the serene background. She struck some oh-so-cute poses for her clicks, smiling ear-to-ear, standing on a bridge, overlooking the famous Big Ben in London. The actress presented a striking contrast against the dazzling lights encircling her.

Ashu let her ravishing outfit and beaming smile do all the talking as she ditched any heavy makeup, glowing in the night. A dash of light brown lipstick completed the diva’s pretty avatar. The actress exuded the vibe of just-a-girl-roaming-in-the-streets of London.

Advertisement

Since being shared, the overflow of comments from fans just seemed to keep pouring. While one user wrote, “Looking soooooo hot," another commented, “You are sooo pretty." Others chimed into the comment section to add plenty of heart and fire emojis.

That Ashu is having a blast on her UK trip is quite obvious if you take a look at her recent Insta-clicks. The actress has left no stone unturned to share snippets from her vacation albums with her admirers. Check them out below:

Advertisement

Ashu Reddy, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telegu season 2, had previously expressed her desire to win the BB trophy. She was, however, eliminated in the show’s grand finale. Today, Ashu has become a social media sensation. She also owns her YouTube channel where she posts videos and performs lip-syncing.

Currently, Ashu is taking a break from her work commitments. Earlier, Ashu was a co-anchor to well-known television presenter Ravi in the Telugu entertainment program Happy Days. Happy Days used to air on ETV Plus.

Read all the Latest Movies News here