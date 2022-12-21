In Latest Pics, Varshini Sounderajan Looks A Perfect Bride

Telugu actress and television presenter Varshini Sounderajan is a popular celebrity in Tollywood. From her exemplary acting prowess in the Telugu mini-series Pelli Gola to taking us on a laughter riot with her excellent anchoring skills in reality shows like Pataas 2, Jabardasth, and Comedy stars, there’s not one dull moment with Varshini on the screen.

Recently the actress-anchor attended her friend’s beachside wedding ceremony. An active sport on social media, Varshini dropped snippets from the ceremony on her Instagram space, decked up in a jaw-dropping saree.

“Beachside wedding!!!" captioned the Malli Modalaindi actress. In the pictures, Varshini struck a series of perfect coy bride poses, draped in a gold-embroidered bright scarlet-red Banarasi saree having a broad-bordered bottom and long drape.

The anchor clubbed her heavily embellished attire with an intricately designed blouse, woven with floral-golden patterns. In terms of accessories, she sported a pair of gold bangles on both hands, a stone-encrusted necklace, and signature jhumkas with a piece of pretty forehead jewellery. The television presenter, chose a braided hairstyle to match her attire, securing a floral garland to her hairdo that accentuated her look further.

The 28-year-old weaved six yards of grace, sitting on a white platform at the wedding venue, decorated with rose garlands, beautifully wrapped around the pillars. The gleaming waters of the sea along with the sandy seashore painted a picture of serenity. Varshini had us floored with her adorable smile and cute expressions.

As soon as Varshini shared the pictures on social media, fans went gaga over her ethnic look, showering praises on the actress. While some called her ‘Beautiful" and “Awesome" many others went all hearts in the comments.

Along with the bunch of snaps, Varshini also posted a lovely video on her Gram where she gave some glimpses of her friend’s destination wedding and charming venue. Check out the video which gives a sneak peek of the actress seemingly having a gala time at the ceremony.

Speaking of Varshini, the actress first stepped into the cine industry with her debut Telugu-language film Chandamama Kathalu. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the anthology film bagged the National Award For Best Feature Film In Telugu. The talented actress also featured in films like Kai Raja Kai, Sri Rama Raksha, and Lovers among others. Varshini was last seen in the T. G. Keerthi Kumar directorial Malli Maodalaindi.

