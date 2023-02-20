Marathi actress Rupali Bhosle has posted an emotional post, along with a picture in which she is seen in an elegant traditional attire, which she paired up with exquisite ornaments. The post is about the “comfort corner", and don’t we all just relate to what she said? The actress captioned her post, “We all have a soft corner…that comfort corner can be your house or even your workplace where we want to spend some time when we feel heavy, lost or alone. This is my favourite place on the set of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. I often sit here, even when reading. I sit here when I feel lonely".

Check out the post here

Several social media users commented on the post. One user wrote, “Awww that smile melts my heart… Keep smiling and shining queen loads of love". Another social media user commented, “Your gorgeous smile". One user also called her a “Beautiful lady".

For the makeup, the actress wore a shade of pink lipstick, subtle eye makeup, and drawn eyebrows. Without a doubt, this time too, the actress looked phenomenal as usual.

The actress always manages to garner attention with her charismatic personality and acting chops. A few days ago, she posted a picture in which she was seen in a traditional outfit.

On the career front, Rupali Bhosle is known for Jeev Jhala Mogra, Deva Ganaraya and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain. Some of her other projects include Zaban Sambhal Ke and Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari, amongst others.

Rupali Bhosle got huge popularity from the role of Rupali Bhosale in the Television serial Bigg Boss Marathi 2. The actress made her breakthrough with the serial Badi Door Se Aaye Hain.

She also essayed roles in serials like Tenali Rama, Kulswamini, and Aayushmaan Bhav, among other television shows. Later on, the actress also appeared in films including Risk and Chaandi.

On the personal front, the actress was earlier married to Milind Shinde but later they divorced in 2012. Now, she is in a relationship with Aniket Magare.

