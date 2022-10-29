In Latest Promo of Har Har Mahadev, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Voice Steals the Show

Subodh Bhave-starrer Har Har Mahadev, which hit the theatres on October 25, has added another exciting element. The film’s plot and characters have already captured the interest of the audience. Now the producers have released a new video of the movie featuring Raj Thackeray’s stirring voice. This has heightened the crowd’s excitement about Har Har Mahadev.

Sharing the video on Instagram Zeestudiosofficial captions it “From the eyes of Sahyadri and Har Har Mahadev is presenting the saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Malva’s great voice in Raj Thackeray Saheb’s loud voice. The saga of the shivmatra which gives strength to millions of elephants is displayed everywhere in 10 languages like Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.’’

The clamor of this upbeat narrative has been amplified by Raj Thackeray, the president and founder of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Har Har Mahadev plots a battle fought by the renowned Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu. Baji Prabhu Deshpande battled against Siddi Jauhar’s troops and devoted his life to sanctifying the horse while chanting the potent mantra “Har Har Mahadev."

Har Har Mahadev is said to be a big Diwali gift from the makers to the audience. The film is also garnering positive reviews and a ton of festive love in return. Sharing his happiness, Sharad Kelkar said, “The response Har Har Mahadev is receiving feels like a big Diwali gift that the audience has given to us. I and my team are extremely grateful for the love the story of Baji Prabhu Deshpande has garnered and all the years of hard work have finally paid off. We couldn’t have asked for anything more this Diwali".

Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande and produced by ZEE Studios, Har Har Mahadev was released on October 25. It features Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Sayli Sanjeev in potential roles. It is the first Marathi cinema to be dubbed in various languages.

