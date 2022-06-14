In Latest Reel, Mrunmayee and Gautami Deshpande's One-Leg Skipping

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Gautami Deshpande are the most popular siblings in the Marathi entertainment industry. Mrunmayee and Gautami are avid social media users and often share adorable content on Instagram. Recently, the sisters shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which they can be seen hopping playfully.

Mrunmayee and Gautami have tagged fitness coach Anuj Shelke in the post. Mrunmayee and Gautami share great camaraderie and are one of the most adored siblings in the entertainment industry. The two of them often share heart-warming pictures of each other on social media.

In this post, Mrunmayee and Gautami are looking gorgeous in their ethnic attires.

In this Instagram reel, Gautami can be seen giving a head massage to Mrunmayee while Mohammed Rafi’s song plays in the background. The duo can be seen lip-syncing to the song and revelling in each other’s company.

Both Mrunmayee and Gautami have established themselves in the industry by doing some terrific work over the years.

Mrunmayee Deshpande has been in the industry for over a decade and has starred in hit Marathi shows like Kunku. Mrunmayee has also anchored Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi L’il Champs.

Last year, the 34-year-old actress featured in the medical drama web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The premise of the web series revolves around the staff of a hospital in Mumbai and their travails during the 26/11 attacks. Mrunmayee played the role of a government hospital doctor, Sujata Ajawale, who along with her colleagues helped save many lives.

On the other hand, Gautami Deshpande plays the lead role of Sai in the Marathi serial Maza Hoshil Na. Gautami has become a household name with her performance in the serial, which also stars Virajas Kulkarni, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi and Vidyadhar Joshi in pivotal roles.

