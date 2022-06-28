In Latest Song Kajal Laga Ke Na Pagal Kar, Arvind Akela Kallu Romances Two Actresses

Bhojpuri actor and singer Arvind Akela Kallu’s latest song, Kajal Laga Ke Na Pagal Kar, has been receiving a good response from the audience. In the video of the song, the actor-singer can be seen romancing two actresses on the streets of London.

The video of the Bhojpuri song has been released from Yashi Films’ YouTube channel. The video stars Kamariya girl Akanksha Dubey and Priyanka Rewari, who has also won the hearts of many with their spectacular dance moves and expressions.

Released on June 26, the song has amassed 133,034 views and nearly 9k likes — huge for a regional song. The lyrics have been penned by Yadav Raj and the music by Roshan Singh. The video is directed by Ramesh Nautiyal and the choreographer is Sanjay Korve. It is conceptualised by Arvind Mishra.

Talking about Arvind Akela Kallu’s work front, the actor will soon be seen in Kaun Apna Koun Paraya with actress Raksha Gupta. The shoot of the film is brisking at a good pace. Being an avid social media user, the actor often shares photos and videos on his social media handles.

Arvind has also shared a few photos from the sets of his upcoming films. Along with sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “From the sets of the film ‘Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya’… with the talented and super energetic Raksha Gupta."

Actress Dimple Singh commenting on the post, wrote, “Tear it down", then Raksha replied, “Oh no no Baba." The picture has received more than 12000 likes.

Arvind Akela Kallu gained popularity with his debut song Bolta Muragava Kukddu Kooo. Some of his notable movies include Kalua Crorepati (2016), Kalua Bada SataWela (2016), and Balma Bihar Wala 2 (2016).

